Pep Lijnders back to sign Liverpool player - but Bundesliga interest could stop him

Pep Lijnders wants to bring a player from Liverpool to RB Salzburg this summer. He’s not the only one in the race, however.

DaveOCKOP claims that Bobby Clark is at the centre of a fight for his signature. The midfielder enjoyed a breakout season with Liverpool in 2023/24 and appears set for a loan move this summer.

Teams are certainly lining up to get him. The claim suggests RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig would like Clark, while Norwich City are hoping he'd drop down to the Championship for a season.

"RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark on loan," writes DaveOCKOP on X/Twitter. "Norwich City are also interested in a loan move for the 19-year-old."

Liverpool and Clark, then, appear to have a decision to make. Not only will they need to decide whether he's to head out on loan, but the type of loan move will be key.

So let's assess those options.

Bobby Clark could leave on loan

The obvious move here is to Salzburg. They're potentially a UEFA Champions Leauge side, entering in the Third Qualifying Round (for the first time in a decade, they didn't win the Austrian Bundesliga last season, meaning it's not guaranteed they reach the UCL proper).

Pep Lijnders is the new manager there and he certainly knows Clark very well. Liverpool could essentially guarantee that the youngster would play regularly, given he's already in the loop with the manager, while the level isn't so high that he could struggle for minutes.

Norwich is another interesting one. They finished in 6th last season and will hope to push for promotion from the Championship this time out.

Clark could play a key role there and Liverpool have had success from Championship loans in the past. Harvey Elliott thrived down there, while Tyler Morton was great for Hully City.

The other option is RB Leipzig and we imagine Liverpool would be very hesitant about that one. Fabio Carvalho - a player with far more experience than Clark - went there a year ago and barely played. He had under 180 minutes in the Bundesliga by the time January rolled around, leading to the cancellation of the loan.

There can't possibly be much trust remaining there, so we'd be surprised if it were the choice. Unless, of course, Leipzig would be willing to hand out some serious guarantees.

