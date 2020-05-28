Pep Hamilton thinks Justin Herbert benefitted from staying at Oregon in 2019

Quarterback Justin Herbert had a big decision to make after his 2018 season at Oregon.

Herbert had to choose between staying in school and entering the NFL Draft with many people projecting he’d be a first-round pick if he opted for the professional route. Herbert didn’t go that way, however. He remained in school and posted more passing yards and touchdowns while completing a higher percentage of passes than he did as a junior.

That work helped him land with the Chargers as the sixth overall pick and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton thinks that it also helped make him more prepared for what’s to come.

“The combination of size, athletic ability and arm talent [is intriguing,] but more importantly, he’s had a ton of experience playing in games. It really helped him staying an extra year at Oregon,” Hamilton said, via the team’s website. “He has over 1,200 pass attempts in college and you can’t teach experience. When it’s time for him to play once he’s acclimated to the speed of the NFL game and has a good understanding of what NFL defenses are trying to do, I think the sky’s the limit.”

With Tyrod Taylor on hand and limited opportunities for on-field work in his first NFL offseason, it may be a while before it will be time for Herbert to play and show off what his collegiate experience has done to prepare him for professional life.

