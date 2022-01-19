Pep Hamilton reportedly denies Panthers’ interview request for OC job

The Carolina Panthers are an unmitigated disaster on offense. They don’t have an identity, their best player is hardly on the field, their line is a hot mess and they don’t know who their quarterback will be—all while having to pay Sam Darnold almost $19 million in the process.

So maybe you can’t blame Pep Hamilton for not wanting any part of it.

According to Aaron Wilson of Houston’s Sports Talk 790, Hamilton will not be interviewing for the Panthers’ open offensive coordinator position. Carolina had sought to speak with the Charlotte, N.C. native about the vacancy as far back as last week.

Texans' passing game coordinator-QBs coach Pep Hamilton, who's been requested to interview for Panthers' OC vacancy and isn't expected to meet with them at this time, per league sources, is expected to have other options this offseason, including Houston, depending on HC hire https://t.co/NVtqGsJkzs — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 19, 2022

Not only is this a discouraging blow to head coach Matt Rhule’s search from an obvious standpoint, as Hamilton’s work and reputation around the league comes highly acclaimed, but it’s also an indictment on the current state of the team itself. As Wilson notes, the 47-year-old will have “other options,” presumably ones more desirable to the Texans’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Well, that’s one down. Rock on, Rhule.

Panthers speak to two more for offensive coordinator position

Panthers to interview former Giants HC Ben McAdoo for OC position

