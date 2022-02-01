Before he took a promotion to stick with the Bills as offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey was also a candidate for that same role with the Giants.

But Dorsey will remain in Western New York. And now one of the New York teams with a base of operations in New Jersey will look elsewhere for its first offensive coordinator under head coach Brian Daboll.

According to NFL Media, the Giants’ three finalists for offensive coordinator are Texans passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, Chiefs passing game coordinator/QBs coach Mike Kafka, and Browns passing game coordinator/receivers coach Chad O’Shea.

Hamilton has a strong track record of working with young quarterbacks, with Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert and Houston’s Davis Mills excelling under him in the last two years.

Kafka has been Patrick Mahomes’ position coach since he became a starter. O’Shea spent much of his career as the Patriots receivers coach from 2009-2018 but was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He’s been with the Browns since 2020.

Daboll said on Monday that he’s currently undecided as to whether he’ll call plays in 2022. That decision should affect how desirable the coordinator job is and who gets it.

Pep Hamilton, Mike Kafka, Chad O’Shea among finalists for Giants OC originally appeared on Pro Football Talk