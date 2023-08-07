Pep Hamilton on Giants defense: 'X-factor is coach Martindale'
NFL Network's Pep Hamilton on the New York Giants defense, "X-factor is coach Martindale."
NFL Network's Pep Hamilton on the New York Giants defense, "X-factor is coach Martindale."
The Giants are facing a brutal start to the season.
The first preseason game of the NFL season was watched by millions.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
The No. 2 pick of the draft will start his first preseason game this week.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
Going undrafted and never winning a title as a player, Hammon is often named as one of the game’s best point guards, and has been named to the league’s best lists for notable anniversaries.
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.
Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about calling offensive plays.
Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the AFC's projected starters at football's most important position.
U.S. Soccer defects allowed the world to catch up to the USWNT. Now, after its Round of 16 elimination at the World Cup, the team is scrambling to keep up.
Bryson DeChambeau, who faded from the headlines in recent years, came roaring back with a magnificent round this weekend.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
England survives an upset bid while Australia leaves no doubt in its win.
The AAC was hit hard by realignment, but Tulane returns to defend its crown. Can the Green Wave repeat? Or will SMU or a newcomer like UTSA rise to the top?
It's positional preview week on the pod so of course we start by previewing the QB position in 2023. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know about the signal-callers ahead of your fantasy drafts this month.
Every piece of the East Coast super-team is purposeful from 1 to 11. Though some believed the three new pieces meant Ionescu would need to shoot less, her ability to hit from deep is critical to New York’s success.
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.
When you need to wake up to catch Women's World Cup games, where to watch and more.
Emotion began to grip Rapinoe an hour after the USWNT's 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Sweden as she reflected on her career in a chilly post-match interview zone.