Pep Guardiola: “With or without Mbappe, Real Madrid are always strong”

Given their history and pedigree in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid are invariably considered the benchmark in the tournament.

With Los Blancos having recently secured their 15th title, it is difficult to dispute their dominance in European football.

And there is no better man to vouch for Real Madrid’s strength than Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who has faced his fair share of troubles dealing with the Merengues.

Real Madrid are unstoppable, with or without Mbappe

Manchester City were one of Real Madrid’s victims in the Champions League this season, as Carlo Ancelotti’s men overcame the Cityzens in the quarter-finals of the competition.

As if their current squad was not formidable enough, Real Madrid decided to bolster their ranks by adding Kylian Mbappe following their victory in the final against Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid have signed Kylian Mbappe. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

But according to Pep Guardiola, Real Madrid are always a force to reckon with in the Champions League and the arrival of Mbappe does not change the fact that they are the rival to beat in the tournament.

“With or without Mbappe, Real Madrid are always strong. That is the rival to beat in the Champions League, there is no doubt, that they are the number one favourites.

“If you meet Real Madrid, try to eliminate them. It’s motivation,” Guardiola affirmed (h/t beIN Sports).

It is anticipated that Real Madrid and Manchester City will again be vying to get their hands on the elusive trophy next season. Guardiola’s words imply that he will be eager to dethrone them.

While Real Madrid by no means needs Mbappe to be labelled a favourite, the 2018 World Cup winner in the front line is sure to spell danger for any opposition defenders.