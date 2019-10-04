Pep Guardiola urges Kyle Walker to prove Gareth Southgate wrong, but Joao Cancelo challenge awaits after England omission

Walker was left out the England squad this week, but Cancelo is also threatening his place in the Man City team - Manchester City FC

Pep Guardiola has challenged Kyle Walker to prove Gareth Southgate wrong after the Manchester City defender was omitted from a second successive England squad.

But Guardiola - who will be without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for Sunday’s visit of Wolves because of a groin injury - has admitted Walker also faces a threat to his place in City’s side from summer signing Joao Cancelo.

Southgate opted against naming Walker in his squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers away to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria this month, despite an injury to third choice right back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, of Manchester United.

Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold started England’s Euro 2020 matches against Bulgaria and Kosovo respectively last month and Southgate has kept faith with the pair while again overlooking Walker, who, at 29, now faces a battle to add to his 48 caps.

Guardiola said Walker’s international predicament would not alter his opinion of the player but acknowledged that Cancelo - who became the most expensive full back in history when he joined City for £60 million from Juventus in August - could end up taking his place at City.



“It is a big challenge for him to show the manager of England how good he is and that he is ready to come back,” said Guardiola, who in June handed Walker a new contract until 2024.

“Our life in sports is about challenges, duels, target and Kyle has one in front of him in every single game to show how good he is to come back into the team. No, he didn’t need an arm around his shoulder.

“He came [to City] as an outstanding player and still is an outstanding player - strong, fast and we try to help him to be better since we were together.

“Kyle doesn’t have doubts about that [the challenge from Cancelo]. Last season it happened in one or two games where Danilo played and Kyle reacted incredibly well. We cannot play 11 months with one player.

“We survived two seasons with no [recognised] left full backs so we need this player [Cancelo], this position [right back], to make competition for Kyle and let him rest and maybe when Joao plays in a good level, take his position. That’s what it is.”

Southgate described Walker as a “slightly more defensive” full back than Trippier and Alexander-Arnold and “didn’t feel the decision to change would be the right one”. Guardiola acknowledged that Walker was not being asked to “attack from wide but from inside” for City but said he could still “do everything as a player”.

“The opinion of Gareth, I am not here to … he made the selection, he had a huge number of players to select from,” Guardiola added. “He decided the last two times and Kyle respects it, I respect it.

“Gareth does what he does for the best of the national team in England. It’s a big challenge for Kyle to show him how good he is. Because he’s not in the national team will not change my opinion and neither will Gareth’s - he remains an incredible full back.”