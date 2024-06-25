Pep Guardiola travels to famous Adriatic destination for off-season trip

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has travelled to Dubrovnik in Croatia for a recent family holiday.

The 53-year-old has travelled to at least four destinations since winning his 17th major trophy with Manchester City last month, as Guardiola guided the Sky Blues to a record breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in seven years with a win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium in May, with the Cityzens also lifting the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during the 2023/24 campaign.

The 2024/25 season, which will start and end in west London for Manchester City with matches against Chelsea and Fulham, could be Guardiola’s last in east Manchester, after the Catalan entered the final 12-months of his current contract.

Guardiola is expected to begin preparations for the new season with a pre-season tour of the United States next month, with the four-match tour consisting of friendlies against Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea.

The Manchester City boss has been enjoying a break before returning to the City Football Academy in July, with visits to the United States, Spain and Abu Dhabi in the past weeks.

The 53-year-old competed in a charity golf tournament in Spain, watched the NBA Finals in the USA, and visited the UAE as part of a senior delegation meeting Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.

Guardiola is currently on a family holiday in Croatia according to the Dubrovnik Times, who report the Catalan is visiting the Croatian destination for the first time in over a decade.

The 53-year-old reportedly previously visited the country in 2012, where he also explored Lopud and Šipan.

Manchester City’s domestic campaign will begin with an FA Community Shield clash against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on 10 August 2024.