Pep Guardiola speaks out on Barcelona’s appointment of Hansi Flick

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has this week provided his take on Barcelona’s decision to appoint Hansi Flick as their new manager.

German tactician Flick, of course, put pen to paper on terms in Catalunya’s capital late last month.

As much comes after a swift change of heart on the part of Joan Laporta and the Barcelona brass regarding previous headmaster Xavi.

The Blaugrana’s latest hire will take up the reins of the club having endured something of a tough time of things in his most recent role on the touchline.

Across a stint in charge of the German national team between 2021 and 2023, the 59-year-old was the recipient of regular and altogether heavy criticism.

Flick’s reputation, in turn, took something of a hit.

One individual, however, who appears confident that the German mastermind will go on to enjoy a bounce-back spell at Barcelona, comes in the form of the aforementioned Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to the media this week, Barca’s legendary former boss was drawn on the latest installation on the club’s bench.

And Guardiola went on to reveal his take that Flick ‘will do well’, hailing his counterpart for his ‘incredible’ past efforts on the touchline at Bayern Munich:

“Flick? Every time you go to a new club you need help, even more in a club like Barça. His time at Bayern was incredible, they won everything and they played amazing. I’m sure he’ll do well.”

