Is Pep Guardiola set to reunite with a star pupil at Manchester City?

Could Pep Guardiola be set to reunite with one of his star pupils at Manchester City? Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has again been linked with a summer move to the world champions. A new report indicates that Guardiola wants Kimmich to arrive at the Etihad this summer.

A report by Graeme Bailey which was relayed by Lucas Arnold for TBR football reports that Pep Guardiola has made it clear to City’s board that he’d like to sign Joshua Kimmich this summer. Furthermore, TBR football also reports that Kimmich is intrigued by the idea of playing abroad. They also report that it is unclear if Kimmich will sign a new deal with Bayern Munich. If he doesn’t then Bayern will sell Kimmich as per TBR football’s report.

Joshua Kimmich may be a cheaper option to come in and support Rodri.

Manchester City appear in the market for a midfielder to come in and support Rodri. One player who has been linked with a potential move to the club is Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Will Lancaster has reported for GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City is seen as the preferred option for the Brazilian international if he was to leave Newcastle this summer. But the price of any move for Guimaraes may prove to be a stumbling block. If that proves to be the case then Joshua Kimmich may be a cheaper alternative for Manchester City.

As per TBR football’s report, Kimmich only has 12 months to run on his current contract with Bayern Munich. As such if Bayern were to sell the midfielder he would be a cheaper alternative to Bruno Guimaraes for Manchester City. Kimmich is a proven commodity at the highest level and his experience and versatility could prove invaluable to Pep Guardiola’s squad. He also burst onto the scene under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich. Given this fact, it’s easy to see why Guardiola sees Kimmich as a potential summer signing for City.

Who Manchester City bring in to support Rodri this summer still remains unclear. But there does appear to be a possibility that Pep Guardiola could be reunited with a star pupil for the 24/25 season given the latest report from TBR football.