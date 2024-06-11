Pep Guardiola sends message to Barcelona over two breakthrough youngsters

Former Barcelona head coach Pep Guardiola has this week provided his take on two of the latest breakthrough young talents in Catalunya’s capital.

The pair in question? Lamine Yamal, and Pau Cubarsí.

Both wide-man Lamine, and defender Cubarsí, are of course fresh off the most remarkable of explosions onto the world stage of football this past season.

After making the step up to first-team football under the watch of since-departed Barcelona boss Xavi, the pair took to the rigours of senior football like ducks to water.

Lamine was first through the door, racking up a hefty 50 appearances from his berth on the right flank.

And Cubarsí followed suit over the 2nd half of the term, establishing himself as a mainstay at the heart of Barcelona’s backline on his way to 24 appearances of his own.

All of this, despite La Masia’s latest two prodigies being just 16 and 17 years old respectively…

Speaking during a media appearance in Spain this week, it therefore came as little surprise when the names of both were put to the aforementioned Pep Guardiola.

And the Manchester City boss was not shy in revealing his admiration for Lamine and Cubarsí alike, in explaining:

“I don’t remember before being shaken by such youngsters who, as soon as they enter, have such a big impact. The youth team [at Barcelona] never lets you down, they know the house and are used to the way of playing.”

In his conclusion, though, Guardiola was also eager to send something of a message to Barcelona’s coaches and fans alike, in calling for ‘patience’ with the two starlets:

“They are decisive, but you need patience.”

Conor Laird | GSFN