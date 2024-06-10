Pep Guardiola provides update on Barcelona’s efforts to sign Cancelo & Bernardo Silva

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has on Monday spoken out over the efforts of former club Barcelona to bring in two members of his squad.

The players in question? João Cancelo, and Bernardo Silva.

Portuguese internationals Cancelo and Bernardo have of course both taken their place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital ahead of the summer.

As much comes amid widespread reports that Barcelona are eager to strike deals for both.

Full-back Cancelo spent this past season on loan with the Blaugrana, who are keen to extend his terms through 2024/25, too.

And midfielder Bernardo is a long-time target of the Camp Nou brass, tipped to take his talents to Barcelona on a whole host of occasions in the past.

Speaking to the media on Monday, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of both players’ futures was put to the aforementioned Pep Guardiola.

Regarding Cancelo, the Spanish tactician explained:

“It has to be the best for everyone. The two clubs will sit down. He is our player and, if an agreement is not reached, he will have to return for the preseason. If he wants to stay there (at Barcelona), and the clubs agree, it will be done again.”

Turning attentions towards Bernardo, Guardiola continued:

“Barça has never called. There has been a lot of talk for years but no one has called us. I hope he stays, he is a fundamental player for us, a gem of a player, and a person. If you want a player you have to call him, and it hasn’t happened.”

