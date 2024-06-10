Pep Guardiola offers update on Joao Cancelo's Man City future

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City will seek to strike an agreement to keep Joao Cancelo at Barcelona if the full-back voices a desire to remain with the La Liga side.

The Portuguese star made the switch to Barca in September, embarking on a season-long loan with the Spanish side. Since arriving in La Liga, Cancelo made 42 appearances across all competitions, registering four goals and five assists in that time.

Reports have revealed that Cancelo is keen to remain at Barca, with club president Joan Laporta previously confirming that the club wish to make his loan deal a permanent move.

However, Guardiola has confirmed that an agreement has not yet been reached, and therefore Cancelo's future is still undecided.

Speaking to the press, the City boss revealed: "It is a question for Txiki [Begiristain, City director]. Whatever will be the best for everyone. We will sit between the clubs. If an agreement is not reached, he will have to return but if the player wants to stay [with Barcelona], he will do it again."

Guardiola was also asked to speak on the future of Bernardo Silva, who has long been linked with a move to Barca.

"There has been a lot of talk but they have never called us," Guardiola explained. "The Barca sports director has never called. He is a gem of a player and I hope he stays."

The City midfielder is currently set to remain at the club until 2026, as per his contract, but may look for an earlier move if an offer comes knocking.

Cancelo, however, is under contract at City until 2027, having signed an extension in 2022 before heading on his loan move to Bayern Munich. He will link up with teammate Silva in Germany as the Portugal stars form vital parts of Roberto Martinez's squad for the upcoming European Championships.