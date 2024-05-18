Pep Guardiola: No one will win four Premier League titles in a row again

Pep Guardiola says he intends to be at City next year - Neal Simpson/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players to enjoy their attempt at a fourth straight Premier League because the historic run of title wins will never be achieved again.

City need victory against West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the season to be sure of becoming the first team to win four league titles in a row, having been crowned champions since 2020-21 and only Huddersfield Town, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United winning three consecutively.

Guardiola has confirmed he will be at City next season regardless of the outcome of their title battle with Arsenal, and says that four in a row would be a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

“They will be so focussed. Everybody knows what we are playing for. None of us will get the chance to win four in a row again, it is impossible,” said Guardiola. “It won’t happen again in our life. We have to live it, we have to enjoy it. And think, ‘What you have to do during 95, 96, 97 minutes’.”

City will be completely secure of the sixth title of the Guardiola era if they beat David Moyes’s team, which will see them stay ahead of Arsenal, who must defeat Everton to have any chance of overtaking the champions.

Guardiola will be without first-choice goalkeeper Ederson as the Brazil international has a fracture to his right eye socket, with Stefan Ortega deputising after a crucial save against Tottenham when he came off the bench in midweek. The free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld in 2022 was not known by Guardiola when he arrived at the Etihad Stadium having been scouted by Xabi Mancisidor.

“In the past, we sit down and Xabi introduced two or three keepers and he said, ‘I think this is the man’ so I said, ‘Let’s go’, I am not an expert in goalkeepers, that’s why I have a trainer for that and, as always, Xabi had a good eye and he’s done really well,” said Guardiola.

“It’s the keepers’ department. Everyone talks about the incredible save because it is, but Eddy has done it before with the [Heung-min] Son in the same action and saved it. We cannot define a period without Eddy, it is impossible, but of course it was a strange season for Eddy, four times he came back and four times injured.

“A keeper injured four times with incredible knocks? I have never seen that. Today we have to have two proper good keepers. Of course everyone knows Ederson is the first keeper but the distance is small because you need it; there are a lot of games, injuries happen and you need a good, good second keeper.”

While some City fans have feared Guardiola leaving and taking a break from football should he win a sixth title in eight seasons, the 53-year-old has insisted he will be at the club next season in the final year of his existing deal. “Yes, I have a contract. I want to be here next year, yes,” he said.

