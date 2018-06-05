Pep Guardiola will never win Champions League again because African shamans won't allow it, says Yaya Toure's agent

Yaya Toure has launched as astonishing barrage of accusations at Pep Guardiola - Bongarts

Yaya Toure’s agent has joined his client’s attack on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, insisting he will never win the Champions League again because he has turned all of Africa against him.

Having witnessed Toure launch a verbal assault on his former manager, declaring he wanted to “bust the Guardiola myth”, while suggesting the Spaniard had a problem with African players, his advisor Dimitry Seluk has joined in.

Seluk has had a difficult relationship with Manchester City for some time but, in keeping with the theme of Toure’s controversial interview with France Football, he has also focused his anger on Guardiola, claiming he will never win the Champions League again as a manager because of an African curse.

He also revealed that Toure is willing to play for another Premier League club for just £1-a-week, plus bonuses, just so that he can play against City next season.

“God sees everything,” said Seluk. “As a man who acted with Yaya, the legend of the club, which under different pretexts did not give the opportunity to go on the field.

“He turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City. And I’m sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League. This will be for Guardiola an African curse. Life will show whether I am right or not.”

The wild accusations made by Toure have still not been addressed by either City or Guardiola, but Seluk has poured petrol on to the flames.

He revealed that Toure intends to hurt his former club, even though they have named a training pitch after him and commissioned a mural of his FA Cup winning goal against Stoke City to be erected at the Etihad training campus, by signing for another English club.

“Yaya has many offers from different countries, where they are ready to pay a lot of money, but we decided to dedicate the next season to Guardiola,” he explained.

“And to prove and show the fans of Manchester City that Yaya has not finished with football. He is full of energy and wants to play this season in England.

“At a time when huge sums are being spent in England for the purchase of football players, I officially declare that Yaya is ready to move as a free agent to any English club of the top six with a salary of £1-a-week. But for certain successes to make a bonus system.

“I believe that a player like Yaya would not reject Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool. Yaya is a winner.

“And never before has a top footballer with leadership qualities rejected any club, especially when they don’t have to pay for it.”

