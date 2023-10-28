Pep Guardiola: Manchester City have knocked Man Utd off their perch – Liverpool our real rivals now

Man City and Pep Guardiola are aiming for a fourth consecutive Premier League title - Paul Ellis/AFP

Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City have knocked United off their perch – and says Liverpool are their real rivals now.

The treble-winning City manager doubts United will ever experience the sort of dominance they enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson, such is the competition in the Premier League today.

But as City look to achieve something which even Ferguson failed to pull off – a fourth consecutive Premier League title – Guardiola reflected on a decade of his club’s superiority over United ahead of Sunday’s derby.

And the City manager has no doubt which direction his biggest challenge has come from in his time in English football.

“There was one year with Ole that was quite close, but overall it has been Liverpool,” said Guardiola. “When I finish my tenure here, Liverpool have been my rivals and our rivals.

“They have made us a challenge and helped make us a better team in all departments. They have challenged us like no other team has done in my period here.

“Of course, Arsenal are back and Newcastle have arrived and Chelsea are in the process to restructure a few things. Look at Spurs now, how good they are playing. They will be fresh all season because they are out of the Carabao Cup. They will be there, for sure, with the manager they have. But our rivals in the past have been Liverpool.”

Jurgen Klopp (left) has come closest to breaking Man City's hegemony - Phil Noble/Reuters

Guardiola’s comments smack of the sort of pronouncements for which Ferguson was notorious; for example his description of City as “noisy neighbours” after Michael Owen scored an injury-time winner to clinch an Old Trafford derby in 2009.

Ferguson had also spoken openly of City not being challengers for the vast majority of his 26 years at Old Trafford.

“Sir Alex was right. City were not challengers,” said Guardiola. “Without the presence of Sheikh Mansour and Khaldoon, when they took over and made an investment, like when United and Arsenal were the richest clubs, we were not there.

“In that moment, Sir Alex Ferguson could not expect what has happened, even myself when I was in Barcelona thought the same.

“But now it’s the reality and we want to stay here for as long as possible. Maybe it is uncomfortable that we were not in the elite, but now we are in the elite and maybe it is uncomfortable for them. We are there now and we want to be there in the future.”

Since Guardiola’s arrival at City, seven seasons ago, United have never finished closer than nine points off their neighbours. The season which he kindly described as “quite close” saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United finish runners-up, 12 points behind Guardiola’s champions, in 2021.

Not since Ferguson won the title, in his final season in 2013, have United finished above City and the average margin of City superiority in the league on Guardiola’s watch has been a little over 19 points.

Man Utd last won the title in 2013 with Sir Alex Ferguson - Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ferguson’s phrase that his most difficult task when he arrived at United in 1986 was to knock Liverpool “right off their f------ perch” certainly applies to Guardiola’s achievement in Manchester, a point of pride to the City manager.

“Absolutely. The most [satisfaction] is that we did not just do something good for one year,” he said. “It makes me so happy to go to Switzerland to play Young Boys on an artificial pitch and perform how we performed.

“If it’s Real Madrid or Barcelona or Bayern Munich or Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal or Milan, Inter or Juve okay, but to go there and perform how we performed in terms of solidarity and how we managed the game, is not easy.

“To have the treble and to be the first to win the four domestic titles. Don’t forget we were the first to win all the domestics. We had all of them. Yet we still had the mentality to go again, again and again and then we won the treble.”

United appeared to be making strides under Erik ten Hag last season, only to take a number of steps backwards in the opening stages of the current campaign.

The Solskjaer season of 2020-21 is the closest United have finished to first place in the table since Ferguson’s retirement – a stark illustration of their decline.

It explains why Guardiola feels United will never return to the level of dominance they enjoyed for much of Ferguson’s reign, although the City manager believes they could enjoy success if their proposed new ownership model works.

“Maybe not in the way that Sir Alex Ferguson controlled in those days because in that moment I think there were two or three teams,” Guardiola added.

“But now there are more with a lot of incredible managers. So maybe not in that way, but if they make good decisions, with hierarchy and sports director and manager and players with the same ideas, come on.

“When something happens at Man United it’s on the highlights all day so the reputation and prestige they had they will always have, but they need it to click to make the right decision. If it happens they will be there.”

