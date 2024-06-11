Pep Guardiola and Manchester City fearful after 257-appearance star suffers ‘blow to knee’

Manchester City and Spain were left sweating after midfield star Rodri suffered a suspected knee injury during international training.

The 27-year-old is one of several members of Pep Guardiola’s squad to be participating in the European Championship this summer, with the tournament starting on Friday when hosts Germany face Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Spain begin their campaign on Saturday with a clash against Croatia, before matches against Italy and Albania in Group B.

Manchester City star Rodri will be expected to start all of Spain’s matches this summer, with the midfielder having enjoyed another remarkably impressive campaign in east Manchester, where he became a four-time Premier League winner last month.

The Spaniard started 50 matches for the Sky Blues during the 2023/24 campaign, and helped clinch the Premier League trophy at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the campaign in May, netting a crucial third goal in the second-half.

The midfielder scored nine goals for Guardiola’s side during the recent season, as well as famously netting the winning goal in the UEFA Champions League Final against Inter Milan in Istanbul last year.

Rodri also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season, and will be bidding to lift international silverware with Spain this summer.

The 27-year-old suffered a major injury scare ahead of the tournament however, suffering a ‘blow to the knee’ during a training session in Germany, according to a Mundo Deportivo report relayed by Sport Witness.

Both Rodri and Dani Carvajal suffered injuries during Spain training, however the Manchester City midfielder’s problem has been described as ‘nothing serious’, in a major relief to both club and country.

Rodri had revealed concerns surrounding burnout and fatigue during the recent campaign, something Manchester City are set to address in the upcoming transfer market.