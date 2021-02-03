Pep Guardiola labels Ruben Dias ‘undroppable’ after impressive start to life at Man City

Dias has been excellent since arriving in the summer (AFP via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has hailed Ruben Dias as "undroppable" after an impressive start to life at Manchester City.

The Portuguese international defender joined in the summer from Benfica for a club-record fee in the region of £61m.

He has gone on to become indispensable at the heart of City's defence, a unit that has propelled the team to the top of the Premier League.

Guardiola says his performances have made him one of the first names on his team sheet.

"Every step he does, at home, on or off the pitch, eating, sleeping, recovering time, preparation time, everything is to be perfect during this 95-minute football game," he said. "It depends on him to maintain and hopefully we can help him to grow. We are more than satisfied.

"He's not just a player who plays good, he's a player who makes the other guys play good too. It's 90 minutes talking, 90 minutes communicating, 90 minutes saying what they have to do in every single action. When that happens, it's difficult for me and undroppable."

Dias has formed an excellent partnership with John Stones, who has gone from looking to be on the way out of the Etihad to the verge of an England recall.

"What I want from my players - all of them, not just John - is to be happy and he struggled to be happy here, especially with injuries, some personal problems, for many reasons, a lack of minutes," Guardiola added.

"I didn't see him like he is right now. In the past he was not like he is now, with the stability, the mentality, happiness, commitment focusing and everything.

"He overcame this situation himself. He could have fallen down and go even more down, but it was completely the opposite. He said 'no, I'm here, I know how good I am.' He didn't need my confidence, he didn't need the words.

"Players who need confidence to play, it's a big mistake, he cannot be here. John overcame this situation himself. That's why he deserves all my respect and he deserves a big compliment."

Read More

Dust settles on chaotic start to season to set up classic title run-in