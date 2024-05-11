Pep Guardiola issues Manchester City warning after Fulham players filmed flying kites in training

Pep Guardiola says he has no doubt Fulham will “do everything” to beat Manchester City in Saturday’s clash (11 May), no matter how much fun they have had in training.

Video footage circulated this week of some of Fulham’s squad flying kites at the club’s training ground during a lighter moment in their schedule.

That prompted some fans of City’s title rivals Arsenal to question whether the mid-table Cottagers will have their minds fully on the job as they prepare to host the champions on Saturday lunchtime.