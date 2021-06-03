Pep Guardiola 'insincere' when he broke down crying, says Sergio Aguero's father - Dave Thompson /Pool AP

Sergio Aguero’s father has accused Pep Guardiola of being insincere when he broke down in tears after the Argentina striker’s Manchester City farewell.

Leonel del Castillo, who also represents City’s greatest goalscorer, confirmed there was interest from Chelsea and Arsenal in signing the 33-year-old, who has joined Barcelona as a free agent after leaving the Etihad Stadium.

Del Castillo has criticised Guardiola, who wept live on television after Aguero’s final Premier League appearance against Everton.

“I don’t believe his tears,” he said. “For me, he never wanted Kun [Aguero]. He always wants to be the main man. From one day to the next he changes the players, he changes the midfield, you never know if you’re the main-choice player or not.

“As Sergio said, things always depend on the club and the manager of the moment and that happens everywhere. They say your time is up at the club and the only option you’ve got left is to leave.

“My son was waiting right up to the last moment to renew with City but it didn’t happen. He didn’t know what was going to happen with his future.

“There were several clubs interested in signing him. Arsenal and Chelsea were interested until the last moment. If he did not stay in England he would go to Italy or Spain.

“He is happy right now after signing for Barcelona. I see him happy. He’s been friends with Lionel Messi since they were 15 and they’ve always talked. It looks like Messi is going to stay at Barcelona so they’re going to play together.”

Meanwhile, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says the club will bring more players through their Academy to the first team following the emergence of Phil Foden.

“We have a lot of talent at all age groups and a coach committed to, not just having them train, but to play them. Look at how he has brought Phil into the first team, it is hard to argue that we were not good caretakers of his development into the player he is today and we will do with the others,” he said.

City and Leicester will raise the curtain on the 2021-22 campaign by playing the Community Shield on Aug 7.

City, who have won the silverware six times, take on the FA Cup winners at Wembley seven days before they begin the defence of their Premier League title.

The game will kick-off at 5pm and will be shown live on ITV. The Football Association will advise on crowd numbers at a later date.

A City supporter has been found guilty of racially abusing black players during a Manchester derby in 2019 and has been banned from all football grounds in the UK for three years.

Anthony Burke was charged in March last year and Tameside Magistrates’ Court found him guilty yesterday of making “a monkey-gesture and noises towards three black players”. He was also fined £500.

It is understood that City have banned the supporter for life.

Det Con Susan Muldowney of the Greater Manchester Police said Burke’s actions, which were seen by viewers on live television, “appalled the city and the wider football community”.