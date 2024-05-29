Pep Guardiola impacts major managerial appointment as former Manchester City duo set for Bayern Munich and Chelsea jobs

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has played a role in Bayern Munich’s imminent appointment of Vincent Kompany as head coach.

Kompany, who made 360 appearances and captained Manchester City to 12 trophies during an 11-year career at the Etihad Stadium, is expected to be named as Bayern Munich’s new manager imminently, replacing Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena.

The 38-year-old returned to the north west in June 2022 to become head coach at Burnley, having started his managerial career at RSC Anderlecht in 2019, undertaking the role immediately after captaining Manchester City to a domestic quadruple.

The former centre-back guided Burnley back to the top-flight during his debut season at Turf Moor, but suffered relegation from the Premier League this season, with the Clarets winning just five matches during the campaign.

Kompany, who was linked with replacing Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, had been expected to remain at Burnley for the 2024/25 season, however the former Belgian international is set to move to Germany after becoming the front-runner for the Bayern Munich job.

The defender spent two years playing in the Bundesliga with Hamburg, signing for Manchester City in 2008 from the German club.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who managed Bayern Munich before moving to the Etihad Stadium, has claimed that Kompany will manage the Sky Blues in the future, with the 38-year-old having played under the Catalan on 62 occasions.

Guardiola was also involved in Bayern Munich’s selection of Kompany, board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed.

“I am convinced that Kompany will arrive in the end. Guardiola spoke to us in a very positive way about Vincent. He had him at City as captain and Pep also followed him when he was at Burnley, so he gave us a good hand.

“Our sporting director has chosen Kompany, it is not yet official but there are only the last details to be sorted out.”

Guardiola’s former assistant Enzo Maresca is also set for a major new job, with the Italian expected to become Chelsea’s new head coach after guiding Leicester City to Premier League promotion during his first season at the King Power.