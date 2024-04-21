Pep Guardiola hits out at Man City’s schedule after FA Cup win in furious BBC rant

Pep Guardiola said it was “unacceptable” that Manchester City had to play an FA Cup semi-final so soon after a Champions League quarter-final.

City squeezed past Chelsea 1-0 to reach a second successive domestic cup final, but Guardiola criticised his side’s schedule after a midweek penalty shootout defeat to Real Madrid saw them crash out of Europe.

“It’s unacceptable,” Guardiola said.

“It’s not normal, honestly. Because we won I have the courage to tell you that it’s not acceptable... It’s for the health of the players. I don’t understand how we survived today.”