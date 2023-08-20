Pep Guardiola gives John Stones injury update after Manchester City star suffers hip problem

John Stones has suffered an injury setback (PA)

John Stones will be out until September, making him a doubt for England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and their friendly with Scotland.

It could leave Gareth Southgate short of centre-backs with Tyrone Mings out for much of the rest of the season and Harry Maguire yet to play for Manchester United in the current campaign.

Stones, who played in the Community Shield but has missed Manchester City’s last three games with a minor hip injury, will also sit out their Premier League clashes with Sheffield United and Fulham.

“John will not be ready [for City] until after the international break,” said manager Pep Guardiola, who hopes that Bernardo Silva could be in contention for the match at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Guardiola suggested that Kyle Walker has agreed to stay at City, who have offered the Bayern Munich target a contract extension.

City are also keen to tie Silva, who has two years left on his current deal, down for longer and Guardiola added: “It will be my dream like Kyle.”