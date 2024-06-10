Pep Guardiola delivers major transfer update on Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has delivered an important transfer update concerning the future of Bernardo Silva and ongoing links to FC Barcelona.

The Portugal international is approaching yet another uncertain summer transfer window, despite having only renewed his existing Manchester City agreement during the closing weeks of the last August market.

However, alongside his contractual extension with the Premier League champions last summer, Etihad bosses agreed to the instalment of a release clause in the 29-year-old’s deal, understood to be worth around £50 million.

With Bernardo Silva currently away on international duty with Portugal for the upcoming European Championships, focus will remain very much on the field for the player while those away from it will attend to questions and discussions over his future.

The latest to take to the microphone on the subject of Bernardo Silva is Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola, who offered some hard truths behind the future of one of the most integral players in his Etihad system.

Speaking at the Legends Trophy charity golf tournament this week, Guardiola was quizzed by awaiting Spanish media on the future of the Manchester City star, and particularly talk of ongoing interest in Barcelona.

“Barça has never called,” Guardiola responded clearly, as relayed by journalist Víctor Navarro, in reference to potential transfer interest from his boyhood club in a player that has proven to be so integral to Manchester City’s recent successes.

Pep Guardiola continued, “There has been a lot of talk for years, but no one has called us. I hope he stays (at Manchester City). He is a fundamental player for us, a gem of a player, as a person.

“If you want a player, you have to call him, and it hasn’t happened.”

Away from FC Barcelona, clubs interested in the signature of Bernardo Silva have been few and far between, with the player’s salary and Manchester City’s asking price acting as possible hurdles in any potential negotiations.

The previous summer market saw Bernardo Silva and his representatives field interest from the ambitious Saudi Pro League, only to reject Middle-Eastern advances in favour of remaining in the Eurupean game.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been previously tipped to move forward with their interest and admiration in the Manchester City man, while Silva himself has not hidden his desire to return to Benfica at some stage in his twilight professional years.