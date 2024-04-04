Advertisement

Pep Guardiola declares ‘top-class Phil Foden can do whatever he wants in football’

Lucy Leeson
·1 min read

Pep Guardiola said Phil Foden can “do whatever he wants” in football after watching him fire Manchester City to a 4-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa with a brilliant hat-trick on Wednesday night (3 April).

With Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne dropping to the bench, Foden moved into a central position and orchestrated the demolition of Villa, playing a hand in Rodri’s opener and then taking the game away from the visitors after Jhon Duran had levelled.

Foden restored City’s lead with a free-kick in first-half stoppage time, then won it with two excellent goals just after the hour.