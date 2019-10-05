Pep Guardiola: 'Constant pressure to win trophies makes it impossible to play young academy talent'

Manchester City are five points behind Liverpool after the opening seven games of the Premier League season - Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made an astonishingly frank admission that the constant pressure to win trophies makes it impossible for him to give extended first team exposure to his academy’s young talent.

The fate of Phil Foden has again come into focus this week as he was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Despite having enjoyed his first taste of first team football nearly two years ago, the 19-year-old has started just three league games in his career with Guardiola’s champions and been limited to 10 minutes of league action this season - the last 10 in the 5-0 win at West Ham last month.

Meanwhile, his contemporary Jadon Sancho, who left City’s youth set-up in August 2017, has never looked back and has emerged as one of the most promising talents of his generation.

It is a situation that has clearly hampered Foden’s international career and, while Guardiola insists the local youngster has a great career ahead of him, he admits it is impossible to blood such youngsters presently.

“This team needs to win titles and prizes and the process for the young players needs time and the best way is step by step, for the players that we have,” said Guardiola.

“But the demand from the club, not winning the Champions League but being there every time, in all competitions and for that needs the players we have.

“What can I say? The talent is there and when they are talented, they will play but at the same time, we have to compete every single day to fight with the best teams in England and Europe and for that we need David Silvas and Kevin de Bruynes and Sergio Agueros and Fernandinhos and all these type of players.

“With the young, young, young players you cannot do it. The young players can be help for the other ones but if the basis is young, it is not possible.”

While echoing Alan Hansen’s notorious “you can’t win anything with kids” comment nearly a quarter of a century ago, Guardiola can hardly be criticised, given his unparalleled success with City.

But, in the case of Foden, the City star has clearly fallen way behind a number of similar players, incuding Sancho and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, in Southgate’s reckoning, a point the England manager has publicly conceded.

Phil Foden scored against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League this week Credit: Getty Images

“I don’t want to comment on the opinions of my colleague about Phil,” said Guardiola.

“When Phil is here in the first team of Man City it is because he is ready to play every single game and it is because he has everything to play.

“Of course he has many things to learn but a guy of 30 also has a few things to learn so he is young.

“So he has the skills, they are there but there are things he can improve and that is why we want to help him.”

It remains to be seen whether Foden’s drought will continue when City face Wolves at the Etihad tomorrow with the Blues looking to maintain form that has seen them win all five of their games, by a 19-1 combined scoreline, since last month’s shock loss at Norwich.

Despite City and Liverpool apparently being in control of the title race once more, Guardiola is not yet ready to declare the league a two-horse race.

“It is too early,” he said. “Liverpool are above us and we are close. The gap between the other ones, Tottenham, Arsenal and Leicester is also not too big.

“The Liverpool horse is a little bit faster than the other ones but it is too early to say if it will be one, two or three teams.”