Pep Guardiola bans Manchester City players from using mobile phones

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has banned the use of phones in working spaces

Pep Guardiola’s relentless pursuit of perfection at Manchester City shows no sign of stopping and he is doing everything in his power to maintain his players’ focus.

Although City have not enjoyed a perfect start to the season – they drew away at Wolves and were not at their fluent best against Newcastle United, they are still the heavy favourites to retain the Premier League title.

But Guardiola is not leaving anything to chance and, according to the Mail, he has banned phones from a number of working spaces at the City Football Academy.

City players will still be allowed to use their mobiles in the dressing room, but to make sure his players are concentrating on the job at hand, they will be banned in analysis sessions, team meetings, the gym and training pitches.

Guardiola is wary of the favourites tag City have placed on them this season and his decision to drop Leroy Sane was a sharp reminder to the squad of the standards he sets.

The Mail also report that lively full-back Benjamin Mendy has already been fined for turning up late to a training session, while a new fines system was imposed at the beginning of the season.

As well as looking to become the first side in a decade to retain the Premier League title, City will want to go further in the Champions League. That competition begins shortly after the current international break and Guardiola shows no signs of letting up.