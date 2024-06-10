Pep Guardiola addresses Barcelona return talk

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola on Monday provided a definitive answer, when drawn on the possibility of returning to the Barcelona bench down the line.

Guardiola, for his part, has of course seen his name strongly linked with his former employers over the course of the last couple of years.

As much comes owing to both the ongoing instability in Catalunya’s capital, and the impending expiration of his contract with Premier League champions Man City.

Any reunion between the one-time midfielder and Barcelona would be met with nothing short of complete adulation on the part of the Blaugrana faithful, with Guardiola still boasting legend status at the Camp Nou.

Safe to say, then, that the latest comments laid out by the Spanish tactician will come as a heavy blow to those of a Barca persuasion.

As much comes with Guardiola having ruled out a potential return to the club once and for all.

Asked if ‘the door is closed’ on taking back up the reins of the Catalan giants, Man City’s headmaster did not hesitate in responding:

“Yes, door closed.”

Conor Laird | GSFN