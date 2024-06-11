Pep Guardiola to make Abu Dhabi trip for showdown talks on Manchester City future – Two club hierarchy members could leave

Reports from Spain have indicated that Pep Guardiola will make a trip to Abu Dhabi this week to meet with Manchester City’s chairman for showdown talks.

Conversations will be taking place off the back of yet another hugely successful campaign for Manchester City, who managed to claim a further three pieces of silverware following their Treble success of 2023.

Having claimed the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in the club’s history, Manchester City broke yet more records in the domestic game, having become the first side to win the English top-flight in four successive seasons.

Pep Guardiola and his players put together a remarkable run of form following the turn of the year to fend off stern tests from Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League, and lift the trophy on the final day of the season with victory over West Ham.

And now there will be plenty of time for Guardiola and the club’s senior leadership team to reflect on the season just gone, whilst also putting in place their plans for the new campaign as well as the futures of key figures.

That is according to the information of Spanish newspaper Marca, who reveal that Pep Guardiola will travel alongside Manchester City’s sporting director Txiki Begiristain to Abu Dhabi to meet with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak to discuss the future of the club.

The report details that the initial plan is to first ‘lay the foundations’ for the upcoming 2024/25 season, while there is plenty of discussions to be had over the futures of both Guardiola himself and two key members of the club’s hierarchy.

Marca state that Pep Guardiola is not the only ‘major player’ who could be on the way out of the Etihad Stadium, with director of football Begiristain and CEO Ferran Soriano both holding a chance of leaving in 2025.

In short, the plan is to meet in Abu Dhabi and resolve matters concerning the aforementioned trio, as well as what happens to the Manchester City squad next season amid uncertainty surrounding the likes of Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

The latter is once again widely expected to be working on bringing a proposal to the table for Manchester City this summer alongside his representatives, as he eyes a move away from the club to warmer shores.

As for De Bruyne and Ederson, both players are attracting strong interest from the Saudi Arabian game, with blockbuster proposals expected to be placed in front of the players, with the Belgian in particular being spoken about in the Middle-East as a ‘transformational’ arrival.