'They need Pep to go and when he goes they will win the title'

[Getty Images]

Former Premier League forward Clinton Morrison feels Arsenal may have to wait for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to leave before they can win the title.

The Gunners have pushed the defending champions close in the title race for the second consecutive season, but head into the final game two points behind and requiring a favour from West Ham.

"They are not far away. They need Pep to go and when he goes they will win the title, it's as plain and simple as that," said Morrison on BBC Radio 5 Live's Friday Football Social.

"Arsenal have been fantastic and any other season, or if Manchester City weren't in the league, they win the Premier League because they have been fantastic under Mikel Arteta.

"They will rue the Aston Villa game. Losing that Aston Villa game was the turning point, but credit to them this season.

"The players they have brought in have all made an impact. Havertz has been outstanding and there is a role for him in that team, but they still need a number nine and I think they will go get that person in the summer. When they do get that they will be competing with City again and pushing them right to the wire again."

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker agreed, adding: "It is that simple [they need a number nine]. You can see why they have been linked with Alexander Isak from Newcastle because they need that.

"When you think they lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Arteta says 'we don't have a striker who is going to score 25 goals' - there is your answer. He knows it. The top teams need that in their side."

