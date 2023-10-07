How Peoria Notre Dame regrouped to make school history at IHSA girls golf state finals

The Peoria Notre Dame girls golf team finished one spot better than last season at the Illinois High School Association state finals and made program history in the process.

The Irish took third place as a team in Class 1A on Saturday, scoring the program's first state trophy and second-highest finish since a precursor school Academy of Our Lady/Spalding was state runner-up in 1979.

PND used its five golfers — Ella Coulter, Mackenzie Howard, Marin Ruskusky, Sophia Barzallo and Bridey Huber — to combine for a final-round 331 at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

The Irish finished with a two-day total of 677. Mt. Carmel (633) was the state champion, while Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (669) came in second.

In 2022, the Irish missed out on a state trophy by one stroke.

"Absolutely," PND coach Ed Olehy said when asked if a state trophy was the goal all season. "From the time we left here last year, we were talking about it and knew we had a good core coming back. We started talking about this year and not falling short and bringing home that trophy, which these guys did.

"They fought hard all day long and got the job done."

Coulter was the Irish's clubhouse leader, shooting a second-round 4-over 76 to place eighth. The reigning Journal Star girls golfer of the year put together a round that included two birdies, plus 10 pars and six bogeys.

She improved her position by 14 spots since her junior season where Coulter was tied for 21st.

"She's just been a leader for our team all year long," Olehy said. "Really one of those girls, even outside of the coaches, she just worked hard. Always working on her game, working on her ball striking."

Howard (16th, 78), Ruskusky (t-43rd, 87), Barzallo (t-43rd, 90) and Huber (74th, 97) all came up big in the final round as PND won a regional and sectional in the same season for the first time ever.

"They played well all season long," Olehy said. "We played in a lot of tournaments, (on) a lot of big courses to try and get them ready and it paid off."

Illinois Valley Central's Morgan Grant wrapped up a great career and tied for 11th statewide. The senior shot a final round 5-over 77, carding a trio of birdies on the second, 11th and 18th holes.

United junior Leighton Trego (t-49th, 88), Olympia junior Madison Barnes (t-49th, 94), Roanoke-Benson senior Addy Heineke (t-57th, 92) and Canton junior Natalie Downing (70th, 107) rounded out the Peoria-area golfers who made the cut to the final round.

Class 1A boys

Nick Bruns of Illini West was the highest finisher among Peoria-area golfers, taking tied for 23rd place. The junior shot a second-round 1-over-73 off the strength of three birdies (4th, 7th and 17th holes) at the Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. His teammate, Colby Robertson, had five birdies on the day to place tied for 31st with a 6-over-78.

Elmwood's Tanner Wake put a bow on his prep career with a final round 4-over 76 to tie for 31st place. The senior carded 10 pars to go with a pair of birdies and six bogeys.

Crew Fortin was the youngest 1A finisher among area golfers. The Illini Bluffs freshman tied for 34th place off a final round 10-over 82. He posted 10 pars on the day to go with six bogeys and two double bogeys.

Other area finishers include Bennett Fretueg of Rushville-Industry (tied for 39th place, 9-over-81), R-I's Reed Fretueg (tied for 56th place, 12-over-84) and Wyatt Novotny from Bureau Valley (64th place, 10-over-82).

Class 2A boys

On Normal's Weibring Golf Club, Connor Watson from East Peoria improved his state performance from last season by 20 places, tying for 24th place. The junior, who tied for 44th place in 2022, shot an 8-over-79 that included birdies on the sixth and 10th holes.

Watson was one spot better than PND's Jack Coulter. The freshman's final round was a 4-over 75 to tie for 27th place. Coulter's round included birdies on the par-5 sixth and par-4 14th holes.

Class 3A boys

Washington's Carter Heffta ended his high school career by placing 88th. The senior shot a second-round 22-over-94 at Bloomington's The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

