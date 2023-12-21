Peoria High all-stater makes commitment to play college football at Wyoming

Peoria High's Gary Rutherford

One of the state's top defensive players made his college decision on Wednesday.

Peoria High all-stater Gary Rutherford III announced he will attend Wyoming next fall to play for the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder took off a sweatshirt to reveal his choice of the Mountain West Conference school over eight offers including Power 5 schools Washington State and Indiana.

Wyoming offered Rutherford in 2023, becoming his first non-FCS scholarship offer.

"I've been just doing me," Rutherford told the Journal Star in June regarding his recruitment. "Trying to get to the next level. ... I'm real excited about this year. If more offers (don't come), I'm cool with the offers I have."

During his senior season, Rutherford was named Journal Star all-area first team, all-Big 12 Conference first-team and Illinois High School Football Coaches Association first-team all-state. As a junior, he was Peoria High's leading tackler (118) on the 2022 Class 5A state runner-up team.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: NCAA football recruiting: Peoria High linebacker Gary Rutherford III picks Wyoming