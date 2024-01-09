Peoria High hires a new football head coach. Meet him here

Aaron Montgomery has been named the new Peoria High head football coach.

Aaron Montgomery will take over the Peoria High football program.

Montgomery was hired as the new Peoria High football coach, receiving approval Monday night at the monthly Peoria Public Schools board meeting.

The former Lions assistant and 2004 Peoria High grad served as the offensive line coach last season. He replaces Tim Thornton, who resigned last month after 14 years for a job at Lely High School in Naples, Florida, where former Richwoods player Ben Hammer is the head coach. Thornton had a 94-50 record at Peoria High and won the 2016 Class 5A state championship.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: IHSA football: Peoria High hires new head coach to replace Tim Thornton