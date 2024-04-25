Peoria High grad leaves Southern Illinois coaching staff for future Big 12 Conference school

Jerrance Howard is heading back to the Big 12 Conference.

The Peoria native and 20-year assistant college basketball coach has joined the men's staff at Arizona State, he announced on social media last week. Howard spent last season as an assistant coach for Southern Illinois.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join coach (Bobby) Hurley and the Sun Devil program,” he wrote on Instagram. “Nobody has more passion and energy than coach Hurley and I look forward to learning and growing from him."

As one of the nation's top recruiters, Howard, 43, has 19 seasons of coaching experience with stops at Texas (2021-22), Kansas (2013-2021), SMU (2012-13) and Illinois (2007-12). In eight years at Kansas, Howard was a part of six Big 12 Conference regular-season championships, seven NCAA Tournament appearances, three trips to the Elite Eight and the 2018 Final Four.

Now, Howard, who played at Illinois from 2000-2004 by way of Peoria High, will return to the Big 12 where ASU becomes a conference member on Aug. 2.

“ASU Basketball has experienced great success during coach’s tenure," Howard wrote on Instagram. "Combine the rich tradition of Arizona State and the energy of the 942 crew with the move to the Big 12 and the momentum is building for something special in Tempe! My family and I are grateful for this opportunity.

"After 20 years of being in coaching, we are blessed to say Forks Up! Humble and Blessed.”

The Sun Devils went 14-18 overall and 8-12 in Pac 12 Conference play. Peoria native Adam Miller, a 6-foot-3 redshirt junior guard, played in 23 games in 2023-24, starting 21, while averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: NCAA college basketball: Jerrance Howard named Arizona State assistant coach