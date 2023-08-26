Peoria High football learned a tough lesson in Week 1. Here's why they'll grow from it

Peoria High's Dereon Mays (18) shows some frustration after a Rochester touchdown in the first half of their opening night matchup Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Peoria Stadium.

PEORIA — Chalk this one up to a well-learned, early-season lesson for Peoria High football.

Class 4A state power Rochester took advantage of five turnovers by the Class 5A Lions en route to a 40-14 season-opening win on Friday night at Peoria Stadium. Both teams came into this Big 12/Central State Eight conference crossover meeting ranked No. 2 in their respective classes.

“We played the best of the best today, and it showed we weren’t ready to play them,” Peoria High coach Tim Thornton said "As a coach that’s been doing this for a while, I know how close we are.

“I think you’ll see a different team in about three, four weeks.”

Rochester 'happy as you can be'

That may be true for last year’s 5A state runner-up, but playing Rochester, winner of eight state championships since 2010, proved too much in Week 1.

A turnover on downs for Peoria High (0-1), which played on the Stadium’s new artificial turf for the first time, was the beginning of eight unproductive first-half drives. Those series resulted in four interceptions, two punts, another turnover on downs as well as losing a fumble on a kickoff return.

All told, Peoria High finished with 283 total yards (169 rushing, 114 passing).

“As happy as you can be,” Rochester coach Derek Leonard said when asked about his defense’s play. “… That doesn’t happen to them, especially with the receivers and the (players) they got. We didn’t expect that. We respect them so much, obviously, and what they do. We knew it was going to be a great challenge.

“They’re going to get better. … Man, that was a great first game for us.”

Thornton says a "bunch of little things" factored into Peoria High's error-riddled play, including getting lined up and subbing faster.

“We’re clearly not there yet,” Thornton said. “… We were not prepared to the point where we still made a lot of summer mistakes. We did a lot of things wrong.”

Peoria High's Amari Smith tries to run down Rochester's Mason Jacobs in the first half of their opening night football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Peoria Stadium.

Rochester (1-0), which had 135 rushing yards with six players having at least 20, used junior backup quarterbacks Bryan Zulauf and Elijah Carlson to near perfection. Carlson rushed for a trio of touchdowns, passed for another and Zulauf threw for 142 yards. The pair are filling in for senior Park Gillespie, whose knee injury will prevent him from playing QB1 until at least midseason.

“We didn’t even know who we were going to start a few weeks ago,” Leonard said, “and they’re both kind of playing. Give credit to both of those guys.”

'This is a stepping stone'

Ask Gary Rutherford III about the defeat, and the Peoria High senior linebacker didn't sugarcoat anything. The Division-I prospect was all over the place, cruising sideline to sideline making tackles and playing tight coverage.

But he compared this defeat to the Normal West loss from last season, a 30-6 setback in Week 8 after which the Lions won five in a row to make championship weekend.

“This is a stepping stone, moving forward,” the 6-foot-3, 201-pounder said. “We come back. We don’t dwell on nothing. Six seconds at a time. It’s over with. We can’t control it.

“It was us versus us. We just got to play with ourselves. We did it to ourselves. They celebrated as they should. We just got to go harder in practice. … We got heart. We will play through anything.”

Peoria High's Deuce Thornton and other Lions teammates watch the action from the sidelines as they battle Rochester on the opening night of high school football Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Peoria Stadium.

Peoria High running back Maliek Ross rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. QB Tino Gist was 11-for-29 with 104 yards and four picks. Jaivyn Moore caught five balls for 52 yards and a score.

“We got a glimpse of it when we started doing things right,” Thornton said, “and we kind of simplified. I think we’re going to be really, really good. It’s just we probably need a week or two to get dialed in.”

