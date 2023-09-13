Peoria Chiefs pull upset, move one victory from Midwest League championship series

PEORIA — The Peoria Chiefs won the first game of their best-of-3 playoff series Wednesday night, upsetting the Cedar Rapids Kernels 4-3 at Dozer Park.

Max Rajcic struck out a career-high nine over six innings, allowing one hit, one run and three walks to lead the Chiefs, who also got a two-run home run from Ramon Mendoza to open the postseason.

The Chiefs now have an opportunity to win the series Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Game 2 begins at 6:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne (Padres) defeated Great Lakes (Dodgers) in Game 1 of the East Division playoff series. Their Game 2 is also Thursday.

Peoria went 69-63 in the regular season and made the playoff by virtue of its second-place finish in the second half. Cedar Rapids won the West Division in both halves and finished a league-best 82-50. The Kernels took 15 of 21 games from Peoria during the regular season.

