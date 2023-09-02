Peoria area's top IHSA performances in Week 2 of 2023 high school football season

The 2023 high school football season continues. Each week, the Journal Star will take a look at the top-performing teams and players from weekend games across the Peoria area.

Players from Richwoods, Princeville and Deer Creek-Mackinaw lead our list for Week 2.

Tayshaun Keiser, Princeville

The running back is back on the list for another week, this time after a prolific all-purpose performance. He combined for 352 yards and four touchdowns in the Princes' 36-14 victory over Havana. He ran for 187 on 16 carries and grabbed three catches from quarterback Logan Carruthers for 165 yards and two scores. Carruthers finished 8-for-9 passing with 210 yards and the two TDs to Keiser.

Week 2 football recap: Big wins, exciting finishes around the Peoria area

Deer Creek-Mackinaw defense

The Chiefs pitched a shutout in their home opener, defeating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14-0. The Dee-Mack defense forced two fumbles and an interception in Gibson City's first three possessions. Big plays from Tyce Albritton and a big 53-yard TD pass from Carson Cassady to Dalton Burr were all the Chiefs needed.

Amari Johnson and Terry Smith, Richwoods

The duo each snagged 30-yard touchdown catches to send the Knights to a 24-12 victory over Springfield Southeast in a Big 12/Central State Eight crossover game in Springfield. Tyson Dougherty added a touchdown for Richwoods (1-1), which matched its win total from all of 2022. Kicker Jasmine Bisping added three extra points and a field goal.

Seandon Buffington, Morton

The junior running back had a breakout game in holding off Rochelle for a 27-26 win. Buffington rushed for 186 yards on a 13 carries and two TDs. He scored on an 80-yard run in the third quarter, then added a 58-yard maneuver to pay dirt in the final 12 minutes.

Washington defense

The Panthers held tough against the fourth-ranked team in Class 6A, losing to Kankakee, 7-3. Washington's lone blemish on the scoreboard came on a Tony Phillips' 97-yard kickoff return. Otherwise, the defense pitched a shutout, giving up 203 total yards (167 rushing, 36 passing) to a team that had scored 33 points in last week's win over the reigning Class 5A state champ LaGrange Park Nazareth.

Jaidaun Cranford, Metamora

Thanks to 202 yards on 13 attempts, Cranford was the game's leading rusher in a 37-6 victory over LaSalle-Peru. This nonconference blowout saw him score from 51 yards out in the second quarter, then find the endzone from 64 yards away just after halftime.

Jack Wheelright, Farmington

The Farmers quarterback ran for 222 yards and added another 31 yards passing to lead the Farmers to a 45-6 victory over Hamilton West Hancock. Farmington now has scored 84 points in two games on the way to a 2-0 mark.

Scores from around the Peoria area: Illinois high school football Week 2

Mason Boles, Eureka

The Hornets running back shined despite a 44-36 loss to Shelbyville. Boles accounted for 207 yards and a touchdown, running for 168 on 13 carries and grabbing five receptions for 39 yards. Ben Lapp added a pair of scores and Dawson Dorn threw for three.

Kamren Schumacher, El Paso-Gridley

The Titans quarterback ran for 127 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 101 yards — all in the first half — as EP-G led 35-0 at the break on the way to a 42-8 win over Fieldcrest. EP-G's Skylor Clover added 126 yards rushing and two TDs.

Slone Windish, Elmwood/Brimfield

The running back was strong on both sides of the ball for the Trojans in a 34-14 loss to Illini West. He ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries; he also added nine tackles on defense, five solo as Elmwood fell to 0-2.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: IHSA football: Peoria top performers from high school football Week 2