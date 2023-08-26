Peoria area's top IHSA performances in Week 1 of 2023 high school football season

The 2023 high school football season is here.

Each week, the Journal Star will take a look at the top-performing teams and players from weekend games across the Peoria area.

Players from Morton, Notre Dame and Deer Creek-Mackinaw lead our list for Week 1.

Jack Hanley, Notre Dame

The Irish running back came out of the gates quick to help Notre Dame to a 33-12 victory over rival Manual in a Big 12 Conference game at Richwoods. Hanley ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns as PND opened a 20-0 lead after one quarter. Lawson Alwan added 98 rushing yards for the Irish.

Maliek Ross, Peoria High

Ross proved to be a bright spot in Peoria High's 40-14 loss to Rochester. The senior running back rushed for 109 yards on 17 carries to go with a touchdown. After running for 71 yards in the first half, Ross posted 38 third-quarter yards including a 27-yard carry.

Nick Rhoades, Metamora

Rhoades combined for 216 yards (134 passing, 82 rushing) as Metamora knocked off state-ranked Sterling, 28-17. He threw a pair of TD passes to Kendrick Schaffrin (60 and 24 yards) as Malone Field debuted its artificial turf. In throwing no interceptions, Rhoades went 7-for-12 passing and averaged nearly six yards a carry on 14 attempts.

Brett Michel and Seandon Buffington, Morton

The running back duo dominated for the Potters, rolling up a combined 346 yards in a 20-14 home victory over Mahomet-Seymour. Michel ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He also added a clutch, TD-saving tackle just before halftime and an interception in the fourth quarter. Buffington ran 22 times for 200 yards, scoring the game-winning TD with 1:34 left in the third quarter.

Brent Denniston and Tyce Albritton, Deer Creek-Mackinaw

The running back duo dominated for the Chiefs in a 54-13 road victory over Chicago Academy. Denniston ran for 144 yards and added both a passing and rushing touchdown. Albritton rolled up 96 combined yards (63 rushing, 34 receiving) and four total touchdowns including a punt return for Dee-Mack, which led 48-0 at halftime.

Kainon McQueary, Washington

The senior running back ran for the game-winning score with under a minute to play, sending the Panthers to a 33-27 road victory over Maple Park Kaneland. Washington drove 80 yards with under two minutes to play to break the tie and open coach Darrell Crouch's final season with a victory.

Eddie Lorton, Fieldcrest

The Knights running back ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries to help Fieldcrest hold off Dwight, 20-19, and open the season with a home victory. Dwight scored in the final moments, but Fieldcrest stopped the two-point conversion to grab the win.

Tayshaun Keiser, Princeville

The Princes star rolled up 183 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-13 victory over Abingdon-Avon. He rushed for 163 yards and a TD and added another 20 receiving yards and a score along with an interception. Lohan Carruthers added 114 yards passing with three TDs, including a pair to Jake Williams.

Nolan McClay, Knoxville

The junior running back ran for 161 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Blue Bullets to a 26-8 victory over Elmwood/Brimfield (0-1, 0-1) in the first game of the newly formed LincolnLand Conference.

