Here are the Peoria area's 6 new head football coaches for the 2023 season

Six Peoria-area high school football programs will have new head coaches when the 2023 season kicks off.

The Mid-Illini and Heart of Illinois conferences welcome a fresh face to their head coaching fraternity for a second successive season, while a new program gets its first coach. Three other schools bring on board first-year head coaches.

Meet the six newest head football coaches in the Peoria area.

O'Neill comes back to the Peoria area after five seasons at Manhattan (Kan.) High School, where he was the defensive coordinator. He previously was the Peoria High defensive coordinator during the 2016 Class 5A state championship season.

The 1997 Peoria Notre Dame grad replaces Tim Brilley, who led the Potters to the 2021 Class 5A state semifinals and won 30 games.

“I’m really excited to see how the program has grown,” O’Neill told the Journal Star in February, “and all the things that coach Brilley has done to start building success and sustain success. ... There's a foundation of success that's already in place."

Morton went 4-5 last season and host Mahomet-Seymour to open the 2023 campaign.

Benny Prather, Tremont

Following three seasons as Turks' junior varsity coach as well as the varsity quarterbacks and defensive backs coach, Prather was promoted to head coach in March. The 2016 grad was the Tremont starting quarterback for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

He replaces Zach Zehr, who won 26 games with Class 2A playoff appearances in six years.

"It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, take this program,” Prather told the Journal Star in April. “I like (coaching) way more than I like playing. You can make manipulate the game in a way that you didn’t see on the field.”

Tremont, which went 2-7 last fall, opens its season at Clinton — the first of four nonconference games.

Mauriece Coates, Peoria Quest

Coates will lead the first-year Quest program, heading to play in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. The former Peoria High all-conference football player, who works in maintenance at Quest, has previously played in a semipro adult 8-man football league.

Quest joins Peoria Heights, which was its former co-op partner, to play 8-man.

"Football is a really big investment, it's expensive," Coates told the Journal Star in July. "We've looked at it for a while now, and this year, (Quest athletics director Elmer Dickerson) was able to do it. With the amount of kids we have in the school, 8-man football was the best choice for us, easier to build from and get this going."

Quest will not play any home games this season, heading on the road for all nine contests. The Gators, who could have as many as 25 players out by the time practice starts, head to Danville Schlarman in Week 1.

Matthew Taylor, Kewanee

Taylor was promoted in March following a one-year stint as an assistant coach. He replaces Brad Swanson, who spent the previous four seasons as the head coach with a 22-13 record and two Class 4A playoff appearances.

Last season, the Boilermakers were 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the Three Rivers - East Division. There are 18 starters expected to return for 2023.

“The plan is to stay the course," the 1991 Kewanee graduate told Friday Night Drive. "We’re only two years removed from a 9-2 season. Clearly every coach is going to have some of their things they will emphasize, would pursue, maybe make it their signature.

“I really don’t see reinventing the wheel that went 4-5 and could have been a 6-3 team or 5-4 team and make the playoffs. I don’t think the players deserve some brand-new system. They’re poised to just get better next year.”

Swanson is now the head coach at Harvard.

Jacob Calvin, Illini West

The 2014 Quincy High grad is the fourth coach in the consolidation history after spending last season as an Illini West assistant and head junior varsity coach. He will run the defense, while former IW head coach Tim Lafferty takes over special teams.

Calvin replaces Lyle Klein, who in 10 seasons won 49 games with five Class 2A playoff appearances.

“We feel like we have a ton of speed this year,” Calvin told the Quincy Herald-Whig. “So spreading it out will be good for us, but we also want to go back to our root of how Illini West became the school they are. So we are going to throw back to some old-school formations as well.”

The Chargers went 4-5 last season and haven't been a playoff team since 2018. Illini West will travel to Farmington in Week 1 as a member of the newly formed LincolnLand Conference - Large-School Division.

Jacob Schisler, Bushnell-Prairie City

Schisler became the head coach at the January school board meeting. He was the co-head coach with Kory Schwarz last season when the Spartans went 2-7 in 8-player football.

Schwarz is now the assistant coach for B-PC, which plays host St. Anne at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

