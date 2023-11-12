How Peoria-area high school football teams fared in the IHSA quarterfinals

Chicago Hope's Aaron Green, right, intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for ROWVA/Williamsfield's Talan Hull in the first half of their Class 1A football state quarterfinal Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 in Oneida.

The Illinois High School Association football Final Four has arrived.

Five Journal Star-area teams participated in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Only Washington advanced, and the Panthers (11-1) host reigning Class 6A champion East St. Louis (10-2) in the state semifinals at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

Here is a look at how those other four other Peoria-area teams fared:

Quarterfinal coverage: Washington wins | Peoria scores | Illinois scores

Class 1A: Chicago Hope Academy 57, ROWVA/Williamsfield 7

In the program's third-ever quarterfinal appearance, ROWVA marched right down the field in its opening possession and scored on a 15-yard touchdown run from Bryan Bertlshofer. From there, Hope scored 57 unanswered points by way of two scores coming on fourth down, a pick-6 and three more turnovers. Hope quarterback Eddie Jenkins Jr. threw for 286 yards and four TDs on 10-for-13 passing, while rushing for 88 yards highlighted by a 72-yard score just before halftime. Mekhi Smith caught four passes for 128 yards and a score for the Eagles (11-1), who host three-time reigning state champ Lena-Winslow (12-0) next week. ROWVA QB Riley Danner finished with 104 passing yards on 7-for-17 passing.

Background: How tiny ROWVA/Williamsfield could grow into a big football power

Class 1A: Lena-Winslow 30, Annawan/Wethersfield 0

A/W had no answer for the three-time reigning state champion Le-Win, which won its 31st game in a row and 18th straight playoff game. The Titans (10-2) managed just 63 total yards and five first downs, while A/W star running back Zeb Rashid managed just 4 yards on six carries. This was the fourth shutout of the season for Le-Win and 10th time allowing two touchdowns are less. Le-Win fullback Gage Dunker went for 196 rushing yards and four TDs to pace the offense. He has 2,264 yards and 40 TDs on the season. Le-Win now takes on Chicago Hope Academy (11-1) next Saturday.

Class 3A: Roxana 56, Olympia 30

Olympia was plagued by turnovers in its attempt to make the semifinals for the first time since 1985. The Spartans (9-3) lost three fumbles and stopped any momentum. A 29-yard TD run from Oly's Kade Lollar made it a 14-6 game with 7:08 left in the second quarter. But the Shells (12-0) turned a fumble into points, leading 28-6 at halftime. Second-half TDs by Cohen Alexander (52-yard run), Nic Olson (18 yards) and Lollar (eight yards) were only able to keep the Spartans within three scores. Under former Morton coach Eric Lyons, Olympia was making back-to-back quarterfinal appearances for the first time in program history.

Class 3A: Lombard Montini 27, Princeton 9

After getting ahead early, Princeton saw its season end in the quarterfinals for a third consecutive season. The Tigers (10-2) used a 33-yard field goal by Carlos Benavidez as the second-quarter buzzer sounded to go into halftime up 3-0. But Montini (9-3), which faces Byron (12-0) in next week's semifinals, scored 20 second-half unanswered points. Casey Etheridge's 1-yard TD run at the 5:24 mark of the fourth quarter set the final scoring for Princeton. He finished with 94 of the Tigers' 166 yards. Montini running back Alex Marre rushed for 175 yards and three TDs in helping the Broncos outgain Princeton, 308-238, in total yards.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: IHSA football playoffs: How Peoria-area teams fared in quarterfinals