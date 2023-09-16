Peoria-area golfers part of history in first IESA state finals team competition

Two Peoria-area schools were part of team history and another three golfers brought home medals Friday at the Illinois Elementary School Association boys state finals.

Peoria St. Philomena's took second place and Pekin Broadmoor third in the IESA's inaugural boys team competition, while three other Peoria-area golfers finished among the top 10 in the one-round event held at Metamora Fields Golf Course.

Every area golfer: The IESA golf state finals are in Metamora. Here are the 40 Peoria-area finalists

St. Phil's shot a 348, two shots ahead of Broadmoor and 14 behind champion Barrington Prairie. St. Phil's and Broadmoor were among two of the first eight teams to ever earn IESA state trophies.

Morton Junior HIgh seventh-grade Lee Bolliger and Colin Kemp of Broadmoor each shot even-par and finished one stroke behind individual state champion Logan Gowin of Mattson St. John's. Jackson Bevard of Germantown Hills shot 2-over-par to tie for seventh. The top 10 golfers earned medals.

In the girls tournament on Thursday, no Peoria-area golfers were in the individual top 10. St. Phil's girls team was sixth in a team race also won by Barrington Prairie.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: IESA golf state finals; Peoria teams, individuals win trophies, medals