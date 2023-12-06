The people's champ: How FSU can turn unprecedented playoff negative into historic positive

It appears that half the planet and the U.S. Congress believes FSU got railroaded out of the College Football Playoff.

The truth is that the CFB selection committee just gave the Seminoles one of the greatest opportunities in football history.

They can not only proclaim themselves national football champions. If FSU beats Georgia in the Orange Bowl, it will be embraced as the people’s champion. A martyred team that successfully stuck a big finger in the eye of the corrupt football establishment.

That would sure beat getting bounced out of the playoffs in one forgettable game.

I know, I know. There’s a chance FSU would have first beaten Michigan and whoever won the other semifinal between Washington and Texas. There’s also a chance I’ll become Taylor Swift’s next boy toy.

Let’s face it, without Jordan Travis FSU is a glorified version of Iowa. Michigan likely would have won a dull exhibition of defensive football, and the 2023 Seminoles would have become a historical footnote.

At best, they’d be remembered as a very good team whose great aspirations were derailed by one unfortunate injury. At worst, they’d be remembered as a CFP charity case that lost to a Michigan team that would have been smoked by Alabama.

Now both fates are off the table. What remains is even better.

For one thing, the NCAA doesn’t officially declare one team the national champion. Over the years, that honor has been decided by polls, bowls, the BCS, the CFP and other “selectors.”

One is the Colley Matrix, a mathematical ranking system devised by Dr. Wesley Colley, an astrophysicist based in Huntsville, Ala. It ranked UCF No. 1 at the end of the 2017 season, and the Knights used that to legitimize their claim as national champ.

The difference is nobody took UCF seriously. It played in the AAC, which even the ACC looks down on.

The Knights beat a disinterested Auburn team in the Peach Bowl to finish 13-0. Then they printed up national championship T-shirts, threw a parade, became terribly annoying and turned it all into a marketing tool.

Nobody is annoyed at the Seminoles. If anything, their treatment by the CFP has raised their stature.

The controversy has surpassed sports and become national news. FSU is positioned to become the people’s champion.

That’s a label given to public figures who challenge the system on behalf of the common man/woman. Muhammad Ali got the nickname for his activism beyond the boxing ring.

Protesting CFP injustice in 2023 is not nearly as serious as standing up for civil rights 50 years ago. Though you might not know it based on the fallout after Sunday’s playoff announcement.

The predictable primal screams came from FSU officials and fans. If any of the 13 selection committee members must be in Tallahassee soon, let’s hope they have a collection of fake moustaches and IDs.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline during the second quarter of the ACC championship game against Louisville at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 2, 2023.

Beyond that, Donald Trump blasted the CFP’s decision and – surprise, surprise – blamed it on a “really bad lobbying effort” by Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis didn’t blame it on Trump, but he has set aside $1 million in next year’s state budget to help FSU pay legal fees if it sues the CFP. Senator Rick Scott has demanded CFP chairman Boo Corrigan turn over emails, texts, notes and other communications between selection committee members and any college football power brokers.

Next up: Sen. Marco Rubio will demand a DOJ investigation into reports the SEC channeled bribe money to the CFP through Hunter Biden’s offshore accounts. Given the bipartisan outrage, Bernie Sanders might second the motion.

What we have here is a perfect storm of football populism that FSU can ride into history. All it has to do is beat the Bulldogs (note to Kirby Smart: please start your third-team defense), finish 14-0, throw a parade and declare yourself the national champion.

Even better, you’d be the people’s champion. That’s a banner the CFP winner will never be able to fly.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

