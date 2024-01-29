'People witnessed things you would not want to see'

West Brom and Wolves players addressing crowd trouble

Wolves fan Jez Constantinou, who was at the Black Country derby with his son Alfie, described witnessing the crowd trouble as "absolutely shocking" on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We could see everything that was going on and we could see it was escalating and getting more intense as time went on," said Constantinou.

"It was absolutely shocking scenes."

BBC commentator John Murray was also at the game and said West Brom players were seen carrying children out of the stands where violence had erupted.

"What caught my eye was that several West Brom players ran towards the trouble because many of their family members were in that area," said Murray.

"They were obviously concerned about their families.

"I know it’s a high profile match and they haven’t played each other in front of supporters for 12 years, but people witnessed things in a football ground with their families that you simply would not want to see."

Listen to reaction from Sunday's FA Cup trouble on BBC Sounds