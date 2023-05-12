'People want to follow him': What Auburn football is getting in transfer QB Payton Thorne

AUBURN — Former Naperville Central High School football coach Mike Stine saw the parallels immediately.

He was at minicamp for the New Orleans Saints a handful of years ago and was given the opportunity to sit in on an offensive meeting. Leading the gathering wasn't coach Sean Payton, nor was it offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. In fact, it wasn't anyone on the staff.

It was Drew Brees.

"If you would have come and watched our offensive meetings a lot of times at Naperville Central, Payton (Thorne) ran our offensive film sessions," Stine told the Montgomery Advertiser this week. "He had that ability and we allowed him to do some of that. I’m not saying he’s going to be Drew Brees, but there was a lot of similarities."

Stine saw the way Brees commanded a room. Thorne did the same at Naperville Central. He also noticed how people gravitated toward Brees, looking to absorb anything they could from the future hall of famer. Stine couldn't help but think about the same thing happening between Thorne and his teammates.

"People want to follow him," said Kofi Hughes, who has been Thorne's trainer for the last seven years. "Payton has always been the guy that’s like, ‘Hey, we’re going this way. Let’s roll.’ He was like that in high school and I’ve seen him do the same thing at Michigan State."

Thorne spent four seasons with the Spartans before he entered the transfer portal April 30 and committed to Auburn five days later. He joins a quarterback competition that features incumbent starter Robby Ashford and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner, along with true freshman Hank Brown.

But Thorne has something those other QBs don't: Experience. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Illinois native has appeared in 29 college games, completing 61% of his passes for 6,493 yards and 49 touchdowns.

He's also been intimately around the sport since he was a child. His grandfather, John Thorne, was a high school coach before leading Division III North Central College to 118 wins over 13 seasons. After John retired, Payton's father, Jeff Thorne, took over and led the Cardinals to their first NCAA Division III national championship in 2019.

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws in the first quarter against Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College. The Nittany Lions won, 35-16.

"He grew up a gym rat," Stine said. "He grew up on the sideline of football (games) with his grandpa and his dad. He grew up in a locker room. ... He grew up in meeting rooms. He’s been around coaches. I don’t know if he has aspirations to be a coach, but he’d be a dang good one because he is detail-oriented. He’ll work one-on-one with receivers to get that exact distance on a route. He’s very detailed that way, and that’s why we really let him run a lot of meetings."

Stine was also comfortable allowing Thorne, who started his junior and senior seasons at Naperville Central, to check nearly every play at the line of scrimmage. Stine estimates his former quarterback called about 75% of the team's plays from the line after he saw the defensive alignment.

"Sometimes our best was when we just went no-huddle, up-tempo and then Payton was just calling (plays) at the line of scrimmage," Stine said. "He had the ability to digest what the defense (was doing), how they were lining up, what they were going to do and get our guys in the right place.

"That's very unique. There’s a lot of college guys that can’t do it, and Payton could do it in high school. He’s been able to do it at the college level, as well.”

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze pointed to that acumen when asked what drew him to Thorne. According to Hughes, who was a receiver at Indiana from 2010-13, Thorne's knowledge of what each offensive player on the field must do allows him to challenge his teammates.

An assistant on Stine's staff during Thorne's time at Naperville Central, Hughes recalled multiple occasions where Thorne would come off the field and not shy away from letting a teammate know he had to do better.

"When you talk about intensity in a football player, people usually think of like Ray Lewis at linebacker," Hughes said. "Ultimate intensity, right? I’ve never seen a quarterback play like that. Where he’s coming off and, man, if you didn’t run the right route or if the line wasn’t acting right, you’re going to hear about it. Usually you hear about it from your coach, but you’re going to hear about it from Payton Thorne.

"Because there’s just this different level of confidence and there’s this different level of leadership that follows somebody that actually knows what everyone is supposed to do. ... Honestly, anyone who plays the game, you want that. That’s exactly what you want. ... I’ve been playing football my whole life and there’s so many different personalities within the game. The ones that I admire most are the guys that treat it as a profession far before they’re even in the NFL. This is a kid who’s been treating the game as a professional would since he was literally 16 years old."

Stine expects Thorne to come in and push not only his teammates, but also the staff to match his work ethic. He wouldn't expect anything less after experiencing that as his coach in high school.

"He is so ready for something like the SEC, so ready to contribute to the legacy at Auburn," Hughes said. "Everything that he’s been through these last four or five years, it’s all been pointing in this direction. I can’t say enough great things."

