People think Disney is making a series of subtle digs at Trump with new animatronic Hall of Presidents

Maroosha Muzaffar
·2 min read
The opening day of the Hall of Presidents attraction features current president Joe Biden&#x002019;s animatronic ( Screengrab/wdwmagic )
The opening day of the Hall of Presidents attraction features current president Joe Biden’s animatronic ( Screengrab/wdwmagic )

The well known Hall of Presidents attraction in Florida’s Walt Disney World resort officially reopened on Wednesday, with several social media users pointing out a few subtle snubs allegedly targeted at former US president Donald Trump.

A highlight reel, that plays before the main attraction and features several recent presidents, reportedly left out Mr Trump.

The reel features clips of every president since Dwight Eisenhower delivering lines from some of their famous speeches and includes audio from John F Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama.

It, however, ignored Mr Trump, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and George HW Bush, all belonging to the Republican party. None of Mr Trump’s speeches figured, even though his name was announced just before Mr Biden’s, according to news website SFGate.

Once the reel ends, a stage presentation reveals animatronics made in the likeness of several of these presidents. The animatronics “speak”, mimicking their real-life counterparts. Each sitting president, starting from Bill Clinton in 1993, has lent his voice for their animatronic counterpart.

Reports said in order to make room for current president Joe Biden’s animatronic, Mr Trump’s was put in the back row of the presentation. Some social media users observed it was put next to Andrew Jackson, considered by many to have been a highly controversial historical figure.

Guests visiting the attraction “may notice the table next to President Biden is adorned with a few special items, each with their own significance to the President — including peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware and a pair of aviators as a nod to his proclivity for the sunglasses,” noted the Disney Parks Blog.

The Hall of Presidents attraction has now been around for nearly 50 years, according to Disney World.

