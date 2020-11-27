People can’t be serious with these complaints about Cowboys 41-16 loss

K.D. Drummond

It’s been a lost season and certainly there are things to be upset about from the game on Thursday, an embarrassing showing on national TV. But if any team had reasons to look that bad in Week 12, it was this Cowboys team in this specific game.

The Morning Minute returns to discuss the most important takeaways from the 41-16 drubbing of the Dallas Cowboys at the hands of the Washington Football Team.

