People step up to help stuff the bus

Aug. 8—NORWALK — it was another successful Stuff the Bus event Friday for Norwalk City and Norwalk Catholic schools.

Organizers Reta Stark and Judy Sommers said collections were good and now it is time to get all of the supplies ready to hand out Thursday.

Helping out this year were five St. Paul seniors — Ashante Clinton, Julianne Colvin, Chris Kocher, Emma Lukasko and Makayla Vasquez — who were working on their senior projects.

For everybody who is pre-registered distribution will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Norwalk Middle School. Parents are asked to drive up to the front of the gym, give their name and open the trunk of their car.

Project Leadership, which sponsors this program, is a non-profit organization whose mission is to train members of the Huron County community to become skilled leaders.