People Slam Jon Jones for Seemingly Taking Shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov After UFC 254 Win

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's victory against Justin Gaethje in the UFC 254 main event, and his subsequent announcement of his retirement from the sport, fellow UFC fighter Jon Jones took to Twitter and decided to use the moment to send a subtle jab Khabib's way.

Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. 🤙🏾 Enjoy Champ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

"Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. 🤙🏾 Enjoy Champ," Jones tweeted, followed by "15 world titles, numbers don’t lie."

15 world titles, numbers don’t lie. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

The tweets were seemingly in opposition to the online consensus after the fight that Khabib had solidified himself as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. As people began to rain down on Jones for not reading the room and deciding to diss Khabib, Jones took a moment to properly congratulate him on his victory.

I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

He followed that up by doubling down and tweeting that while he recognizes the "powerful moment" for Khabib, he meant what he said before.

Definitely a powerful moment, but my logic is definitely not clouded. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

People were quick to call Jones out for bringing attention to himself after Khabib fought his first match without his father, who had recently passed away. Check out what fans had to say about Jones' tweets down below.

You still have time to delete this — bobby (@SethRoganJr) October 24, 2020

Drug tests don't lie either. — Mike (@UnitedMike24) October 24, 2020

You’re such a well accomplished, confident man, but yet you can’t let something wholesome happen on the night without making it about yourself? For Christ sake. — ShinyInnit (@GG_Shiny) October 24, 2020

Give credit where credit is due. This aint about you. — Rallow (@aqtusba) October 24, 2020

Does this still haunt you? pic.twitter.com/p1gST3829g — Team McGregor🇮🇪 (@R0MAN41) October 24, 2020

Jon when Khabib secured 🐐 status pic.twitter.com/Yz87PDe9gJ — Spinal (@I_broke_my_back) October 24, 2020

Jeeeees. Let the man have his time..



He was never really challenged in one fight. You lost to Hamill and almost certainly lost to Gustaffson and Reyes..



The fans know this.



GSP and Khabib will always be ahead of you on the goat standings — Chris (@RED_C1) October 24, 2020