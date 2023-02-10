What are people saying about Sean Clifford as a draft prospect?

The NFL draft is a little over two months away and that means scouting reports are starting to get filed as is the case with Sean Clifford here.

The veteran Nittany Lion signal caller wrapped up a solid career at Penn State with a Rose Bowl win as well as having several records in his name. Is he the best quarterback in Penn State history? He certainly is the in the discussion but how any of this translates to the NFL draft process is yet to be determined.

For now, here are some of the things that different sites and experts are saying on Sean Clifford.

Pro Football Network

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Network says “Clifford is part of a large cluster of QBs in the late-round, fringe-draftable range in the 2023 NFL Draft. At best, he’s a Day 3 pick. If he does come off the board, Round 6 or 7 seems most likely. In that range, however, Clifford does have a few traits that can help distinguish him from his competitors…”

Sports Illustrated

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Sports Illustrated says “the upside for Clifford is only there if he could drastically reinvent his game this next season. His best-case scenario is a Taysom Hill-type role…”

Draft Network

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Draft Network says “Clifford has shown some natural feel when looking to move to both throw and run as well—getting outside the pocket is a strength. Penn State’s offense has given him ample RPO reads to help maximize productivity…”

Draft Diamonds

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Diamonds adds that Clifford “feels pressure and reacts, has good pocket mobility, can elude rushers and buy time with his feet. Shows the ability to scan the field, move his head and pull the trigger. Is a dual-threat who can run and gain positive yards…”

NFL Draft Buzz

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Draft Buzz observed that Clifford “plays with a confident demeanor and has the athleticism to move out of the pocket and create plays out of structure…”

