What are people saying about Penn State’s matchup at Rutgers?

Penn State takes on Rutgers this week in what could likely turn into a game that could be all toward Penn State’s way.

The Nittany Lions have all the talent to prevent any sort of momentum from Rutgers.

Rutgers has plenty of weaknesses, and Penn State can take advantage of those weaknesses.

For example, the run game of the Scarlet Knights has been struggling for much of the season. That is an area where players like Chop Robinson, Adbul Carter and PJ Mustipher can take advantage of.

Rutgers’ passing game has also not made much noise this season. Penn State’s secondary has plenty of talent, including Joey Porter Jr. (who is questionable), Ji'Ayir Brown and talented freshman corner Kalen King, who has had himself an impressive 2022 season with the Nittany Lions.

So, what are people saying about Penn State’s matchup? Are they predicting a Penn State blowout or upset? Let’s take a closer look at it.

