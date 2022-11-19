What are people saying about Penn State’s matchup at Rutgers?

Penn State takes on Rutgers this week in what could likely turn into a game that could be all toward Penn State’s way.

The Nittany Lions have all the talent to prevent any sort of momentum from Rutgers.

Rutgers has plenty of weaknesses, and Penn State can take advantage of those weaknesses.

For example, the run game of the Scarlet Knights has been struggling for much of the season. That is an area where players like Chop Robinson, Adbul Carter and PJ Mustipher can take advantage of.

Rutgers’ passing game has also not made much noise this season. Penn State’s secondary has plenty of talent, including Joey Porter Jr. (who is questionable), Ji'Ayir Brown and talented freshman corner Kalen King, who has had himself an impressive 2022 season with the Nittany Lions.

So, what are people saying about Penn State’s matchup? Are they predicting a Penn State blowout or upset? Let’s take a closer look at it.

James Franklin bringing the hype

Some key Nittany Lions to watch for this game

Kalen King: 92.9 PFF Grade in single coverage 1st among CBs in the FBS🥇🔒 pic.twitter.com/BlqF4HZE1X — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 18, 2022

Power 5 RBs w/ 5 RUSH TDs of 30+ yards: 🔸Nick Singleton

🔸Bijan Robinson pic.twitter.com/4pEF41rVaP — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 18, 2022

Olu Fashanu continuing to see his NFL draft stock soar

Story continues

Panther fans, what do we think? Create your own mock draft using PFF’s mock draft simulator!https://t.co/swpkMnFALg pic.twitter.com/0YDzrZxs0a — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 17, 2022

Come on down to Rutgers!

Penn State should travel to Rutgers every fall.

My column: pic.twitter.com/zS569pbvBh — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 18, 2022

Rutgers announces a sellout at SHI Stadium for Saturday’s game against No. 11 Penn State. — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) November 17, 2022

Fan Predictions

Wear white Penn State fans

on the road we wear ⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/2OK6CjMtqh — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 17, 2022

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire